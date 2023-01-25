Rowdy teens, beware. This summer, Ocean City is calling your parents. Really.

Teens who overindulge in bad behavior in Ocean City this summer may be looking at more ,than just a curbside warning .

They’ll be taking a ride to the police station. And so will their parents.

The Shore town’s City Council has approved local law changes that will let police officers take new action to help curb youthful behaviors that end up being a nuisance to others.

Under the new rules, minors caught engaging in “breach of the peace” offenses such as making excessive noise, littering, vandalism, riding a bicycle on the boardwalk outside allowed hours or fireworks violations will no longer just be given a warning.

“The new designation is aimed at giving police the authority to remove offenders from the scene where they are creating disturbances, take them down to the station, and notify their parents to come pick them up,” said Doug Bergen, Ocean City spokesman.

The new enforcement policy will likely make a big dent in the youngsters’ good time, and it may get them in hot water with their parents, but it won’t cause them lasting legal trouble. It applies to those under the age of 18. The new law does not apply to infractions such as under-age drinking or smoking weed; in these circumstances state law will be enforced.

“The ordinance amendments in Ocean City do not create any new violations or penalties that would give a juvenile a permanent record,” Bergen said.

Some youngsters will be given a curbside warning, Bergen said. But the ordinance’s new language gives authorities a new way to deal with what the spokesman said is the small percentage of kids who are causing the biggest disruptions and have been unmoved by conventional deterrents.

Said Ocean City Police Chief John J. Prettyman: “It’s going to give our officers a little more teeth and a little more tools to deal with these deal kids who are really acting unruly.”

Nightly crowds of teens in Ocean City and other Shore towns have aggravated residents and vacationers for years. Meanwhile, local police have expressed frustration at the lack of effective tools to proactively intervene on the nuisance behavior.

In Ocean City last summer, authorities said they were left to corralling troublesome teens on the beach to keep them off the boardwalk.

Ocean City and other shore communities have been working with Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland on ways to handle the large groups of teens that congregate in the towns’ public areas during the summer. Designating certain offenses as a “breach of the peace” is one of his recommendations, according to Ocean City’s Bergen.

The Shore town decided to go for it.

“Ocean City wants to send a message that it’s not going to be ‘anything goes’ this summer,” Bergen said.