ATLANTIC CITY — Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera and his girlfriend left Atlantic City Municipal Court hand in hand after a domestic assault complaint was dropped when the 20-year-old woman declined to press charges.
Herrera agreed to participate in counseling for another 60 days, his attorney Thomas Calcagni.
His girlfriend, Melany Martinez-Angulo, speaking through an interpreter and accompanied by an attorney, assured the judge that no one had presssured her to decline to press the charges.
Herrera was charged on Memorial Day with assault after his girlfriend sought out security at the Golden Nugget casino and said she had been assaulted. The police report stated that “handprint markings” were found on her neck, in addition to scratches.
Municipal Court Judge Billie J. Moore dismissed the case but said it was contingent upon Herrera completing counseling. Herrera and his girlfriend declined to comment outside the courtroom.
Atlantic City Prosecutor Kelley Blanchet told the judge prosecutors had explored whether they could prosecute the case independent of Martinez’s testimony, but that there was insufficient evidence. She said Martinez was offered counseling and resources in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Odubel Herrera’s leave of absence from the Phillies was extended again by Major League Baseball on Tuesday, pending the court date. His girlfriend told security at the Golden Nugget that Herrera had assaulted her.
Herrera will remain on administrative leave through at least Friday, a source said Tuesday.
In keeping with the joint domestic-violence policy negotiated between Major League Baseball and the players’ association, the commissioner’s office placed Herrera on a seven-day administrative leave after the arrest. The commissioner’s office, which is conducting its own investigation into the incident, maintains the right to extend that leave before issuing a ruling on a potential suspension or other punishment and has now done so three times.
The Phillies are not yet privy to many details of the commissioner’s investigation, according to general manager Matt Klentak. Last week, Klentak said he believed MLB was waiting for Herrera’s next court date before making any determination.
Scott Lauber contributed reporting to this story.