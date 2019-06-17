ATLANTIC CITY — Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera, scheduled to appear Monday afternoon in Atlantic City Municipal Court on charges he assaulted his girlfriend inside a casino, has waived his initial arraignment, according to Atlantic City court officials.
Herrera, identified in court documents as David O. Herrera, was charged May 27 with simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury after his 20-year-old girlfriend, with handprint markings on her neck and scratches to her arm, reported the assault to security at the Golden Nugget casino.
The security officers called Atlantic City Police to the casino. They took Herrera into custody from his hotel room, according to police reports.
According to a tweet Monday morning from the Atlantic City Police Department, which cited Atlantic City Municipal Court, Herrera’s attorney waived the appearance of the Phillies player, who is currently under administrative leave. The police said another hearing would be scheduled by the court.
Nioby Mejia, a Municipal Court administrator in Atlantic County, confirmed that Herrera’s attorney had waived his client’s first appearance and that a new date had not yet been set. The attorney, Thomas Calcagni, did not immediately return a message.
Major League Baseball announced earlier this month that Herrera would remain on administrative leave through at least June 17, which coincided with the Phillies center fielder’s scheduled court appearance.