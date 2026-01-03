South Jersey man fatally shot woman, wounded minor, then called 911, police say

A 40-year-old man has been charged by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office with the shooting death of a woman Saturday morning in Paulsboro.

Authorities say Ramon Luis Acevedo, 40, of Paulsboro, shot the woman in the head while she was at a home on Elizabeth Avenue. They say he also shot a minor who fled.

Acevedo was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree aggravated assault after the prosecutor’s office said he called 911 on Saturday. During the call, authorities allege, Acevedo identified himself and said he shot both people.

Police found an adult female dead in a bedroom at the home. The minor received medical treatment for a gunshot wound.

Acevedo said in a statement to police that he intentionally shot the woman, according to the prosecutor’s office. He then accidentally shot the second person after being startled while holding a handgun, according to the statement.

Neither victim has been identified by the authorities.

Acevedo faces a sentence of 30 years to life for the charge of first-degree murder, 5 to 10 years for second-degree aggravated assault, and 5 to 10 years for possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.