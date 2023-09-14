Small planes crashes in Gloucester County

Emergency personnel late Thursday afternoon responded to the crash of a small airplane near the Cross Keys Airport in Gloucester County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. in a wooded area north of the airport in Williamstown. The pilot was found outside the plane lying on the ground. His condition was not immediately known.

Authorities said the plane was leaking fuel but there was no fire.

No one else was reported injured.

The cause of the crash was not known.