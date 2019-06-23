Two people escaped injury when their plane overshot the runway at Ocean City Municipal Airport about 10 a.m. Sunday morning and plunged nose-first into the nearby marsh.
Officials confirmed there were no injuries but said they could not provide the name of the pilot or any information on the cause of the accident, which occurred next to the airport, just off of Bay Avenue and adjacent to the Ocean County Golf Course.
After the pilot and passenger left the plane, it remained in the marsh with its tail high in the air.
