State prosecutors ID man fatally shot by police in Burlington County

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday identified a 57-year-old man who was killed in an alleged shootout with a police officer, who also was named, in Burlington County over the weekend.

Marvin Taylor was fatally shot by Officer Kyle McQueen in Pemberton Township on Saturday afternoon, state prosecutors said.

The Pemberton Township Volunteer Fire Department and township police officers responded to a 911 call made just after 3:20 p.m. Saturday of smoke coming from a residence on Woodland Avenue in the township’s Browns Mills section, the prosecutors said, citing a preliminary investigation.

The police officers were informed that a man, later identified as Taylor, was armed with a firearm and located in the backyard, prosecutors said. The officers then moved to a wooded area behind the backyard.

“Once there, officers gave verbal commands in an attempt to have Mr. Taylor drop the weapon,” the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said in a news release. “Mr. Taylor exchanged gunfire with Officer Kyle McQueen of the Pemberton Township Police Department. Mr. Taylor was struck during the exchange.”

Police officers rendered first aid to Taylor, who was then flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, prosecutors said. Taylor was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m.

A firearm was recovered near where Taylor was shot, prosecutors said.

No officers or other civilians were injured.

The investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office was ongoing and no other details about the shooting were released.