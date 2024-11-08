Red flag warning issued for N.J. as wildfires rage, conditions worsen amid extreme drought

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for much of N.J. as a continued extreme drought, combined with high winds, has pushed fire conditions from bad to critical.

The agency issued its statement Friday morning as the New Jersey Forest Fire Service was already battling at least three sizable wildfires in South Jersey.

“Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain,” the weather service said.

State officials banned open fires in October, but wildfires have continued to break out. Although the causes of most are yet undetermined, 99% of wildfires are started by humans.

The red flag warning is in effect for much of South Jersey, including Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, counties, as well as counties farther north, until 6 p.m. The weather service cited a relative humidity as low as 25% and wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph as a key factor.

Although there have been hundreds of fires since October, crews are continuing to battle three active blazes in Southern New Jersey. The fire service had not yet issued updates for the fires as of early Friday morning, but was expected to do so by late morning.

The active fires, all under investigation, are:

A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at Glassboro Wildlife Management Area near Carpenter Avenue in Gloucester County. On Thursday night, what’s been dubbed the Pheasant Run fire was reported to be 133 acres in scope and 35% contained. Earlier Thursday, New Jersey Forest Fire Service crews were busy constructing a fire line and plan on conducting a backfiring operation, which means strategically burning fuel such as dead branches and brush in the fire’s path to slow its advance. Thursday morning’s blaze, which the fire service has dubbed the Bethany Run Wildfire, ignited along 75 acres at the border of Evesham Township in Burlington County and Voorhees Township in Camden County and had grown to 300 acres and was 50% contained as of Thursday night. The fire broke out along a wooded area of Kettle Run Road in Evesham Township near the popular Black Run Preserve and a residential area, threatening 104 buildings. A helicopter capable of dropping 350 gallons of water was deployed. Sycamore Avenue was closed, as was Kettle Run Road from Braddock Mill Road to Hopewell Road. Smoke from the fire could be seen from Philadelphia. And a fire that broke out Wednesday in the Pinelands near Colliers Mills Wildlife Management area dubbed the “Shotgun Fire,” because it started near a shooting range, was initially 175 acres that grew to 350 acres. The fire raced along the area of Stump Tavern Road in Jackson Township, and was 60% contained as of Thursday night. Six buildings had been threatened and evacuated before people were allowed back in Wednesday night. However, Stump Tavern Road remained closed as of Thursday night from Route 571 to Route 528.

This is a developing story and will be updated.