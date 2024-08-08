Boy struck and killed by River Line train in Burlington County

A boy was struck and killed Thursday morning by a River Line train heading northbound in Palmyra, Burlington County.

The New Jersey Transit Police Department is investigating the incident, which occurred at 8:19 a.m. at the Chestnut Street crossing. Police did not release the boy’s name, age, or why the boy was on the tracks.

River Line service has been suspended between Cinnaminson and Route 73 and is subject to 30-minute delays in both directions, officials said. Substitute bus service is being provided between Cinnaminson and Route 73.

Twenty-eight passengers were on the train at the time of the crash, officials said. No injuries to any of the passengers or the operator were reported.

No other details have been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.