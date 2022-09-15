Two male suspects have been identified in connection with a racial slur found on the door room door of a Black student at Rowan University and will face charges, university officials said Thursday.

An investigation by university police into the incident last weekend identified two students, who are not Rowan students, said University President Ali A. Houshmand. Police are seeking the identity of a third person, he said.

Alston W. Willis, 19, of Wenonah, was charged with writing the slur “with purpose to harass ... in a manner likely to cause annoyance or alarm,” according to the complaint. Danny D’Agastino, 20, of Deptford, was charged with trespassing by Rowan’s Department of Public Safety.

A student told police that she discovered the slur on Saturday when she returned to her room in Holly Pointe Commons. The incident occurred in the sprawling dorm that houses more than 1,400 students at the predominately white school.

The student told authorities she initially found a racial slur written over decorations on her door and she removed the decorations. She later found the slur scrawled on the door and notified campus police.

“I had many feelings [when I found out about the incident]… sadness because my sister had to have this happen to her. Rage because it’s happened to many,” the student’s older sister told The Whit Online, the campus newspaper. She requested anonymity to protect her sister’s identity.

In a statement to the university, Houshmand said security cameras helped Rowan police, working with the state Attorney General’s Office Bias Crime Unit, identify the two suspects. Both have been banned from campus, he said. Willis is scheduled for an Oct. 20 hearing in Glassboro Municipal Court. D’Agastino was charged by Rowan and cannot return to campus or he risks arrest, a university spokesperson said.

Police are seeking information about a third suspect, Houshmand said.

Houshmand said the Rowan student who granted access to the three visitors to the dorm, “will be held accountable.” He provided no details on what action may be taken. The student’s name was not released.

“This reprehensible incident should serve as a reminder that students are responsible for their guests and for each other,” Houshmand said. “We are committed to Rowan being a place where students feel comfortable, a home away from home.”