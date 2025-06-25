Roof partially collapses at South Jersey food facility

The roof of a commercial food facility in South Jersey partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person with minor injuries.

The collapse happened at Seabrook Brothers & Sons on the unit block of Finley Road in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County. Founded in the late 1970s, the company grows, processes, and freezes about 150 million pounds of vegetables a year, according to its website.

In a message on social media, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said that he had been briefed on an “explosion” at the facility that was possibly due to an ammonia leak. Ammonia is often used as a refrigerant in industrial refrigeration facilities.

Cumberland County Administrator Kevin Smaniotto, however, referred to the incident as a “structural collapse” at a Wednesday news conference. There was also a “minor ammonia release” from the facility, Smaniotto added, but there was no immediate threat to people on the area, and hazmat crews were on site assessing and mitigating any potential impacts.

Investigators were also evaluating the building’s stability, he added.

The person injured in the collapse did not require transport to a hospital, and all other employees in the building at the time of the incident had been accounted for Wednesday afternoon, Smaniotto said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.