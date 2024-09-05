Man charged in Johnny Gaudreau’s death slated for pretrial hearing Thursday

The driver accused of fatally crashing into Columbus Blue Jacket hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew while driving drunk last week is slated to make a virtual appearance in a Salem County court Thursday.

Sean Higgins, 43, was charged with two counts of death by auto and other offenses in connection to the deaths of the brothers.

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, was a native of Salem County and in town for his sister’s wedding. He and his brother Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were on an evening bike ride Thursday in Oldmans Township when Higgins fatally struck them from behind with his Jeep Grand Cherokee as he tried to pass two other cars in front of him, according to authorities.

Higgins told a New Jersey state trooper that he’d had up to six beers before the crash, according to the probable cause affidavit. Higgins also told authorities the alcohol contributed to his “impatience.” He would fail a field sobriety test.

Higgins is a Woodstown resident with strong ties to the Philadelphia region. According to his LinkedIn, he is a Drexel University graduate, an officer in the Army National Guard, and most recently worked as a financial director for treatment provider Gaudenzia. Higgins’ employer, which has multiple locations in Pennsylvania, has placed him on leave.

Higgins’ family has largely refrained from speaking to reporters. His mother Elaine Higgins told The Inquirer the family was receiving death threats and described the crash as a “pure accident.”

The Gaudreau family has also asked for space while they grieve the loss of their loved ones as the deaths of the brothers have brought out an outpouring of support across the globe.

On Wednesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames held candlelight vigils for the brothers. In Columbus, there was a 13-minute, 21-second moment of silence for the brothers. Thirteen was the number Johnny Gaudreau wore with the Blue Jackets these past two seasons — he’d spent his first nine with Calgary — and Matthew Gaudreau wore 21 when he played at Boston College, including one season with his brother.

Matthew Gaudreau, who retired from minor league hockey after the 2021-22 season, was expecting his first child with his wife Madeline. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses and the baby.