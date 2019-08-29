Do you remember the way Uncle Bill would sit in a beach chair and whistle Bobby Darin songs? When Poppy lost his teeth in the ocean (true story!), when Brendan learned to boogie-board, when we drove to Cape May singing along to hokey Al Alberts songs in the back of the van? When we rode rented bikes on the boardwalk? The time we lugged a giant inner tube to the beach and rode waves so enormous we had to be rescued by lifeguards?