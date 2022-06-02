Authorities on Thursday identified a 19-year-old Drexel Hill man as the still-missing swimmer who disappeared in the ocean off Wildwood on Tuesday.

The search for Alfred Williams has turned into a recovery operation for his body.

“The Wildwood Police & Fire Departments and other assisting agencies would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to Alfred’s family and friends,” said Police Chief Robert Regalbuto and Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III in a news release posted on Facebook.

Around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, police received a 911 call for swimmers in distress and the first responders saw two swimmers about 100 to 200 yards from the beach. Firefighters rescued the two swimmers and learned that a third had already exited the water.

A fourth swimmer, Williams, remained missing and a search was conducted by multiple agencies, including the New Jersey State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard, until nightfall.

Wildwood police detectives and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office secured statements from two of the swimmers and a witness, Regalbuto and Troiano said.

One of the swimmers was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center to be treated and was listed in stable condition.

Troiano on Wednesday said the swimmers likely got caught by a rip current.

There were lifeguards on duty over the Memorial Day weekend, but none will be present on weekdays until later this month.

“The public is reminded that they should only enter the ocean when lifeguards are on duty!” Regalbuto and Troiano said on Thursday.