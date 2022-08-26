Multiple people were injured on the popular El Toro rollercoaster ride at Six Flags Great Adventure on Thursday night, a park spokesperson said.

Several people reported back pain after riding El Toro Thursday night and five people were taken to a local medical facility for evaluation, a park spokesperson said in a statement. The wooden rollercoaster — which is now more than 16 years old — is closed for inspection.

The rollercoaster has previously had issues.

In June 2021, the coaster partially derailed after a train on the ride didn’t return to the station, stalling a few yards before the “brake run,” NJ.com reported. A park spokesperson at the time said there were people on the ride when it happened, but there were no injuries.

The ride was temporarily shut down but reopened this spring.