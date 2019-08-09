TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer

Michelle Surgner, 51, of Pennsauken, N.J., stands in her kitchen in her home on Thursday, August 8, 2019. For the last 29 years, Surgner has lived in her home near the Delaware River and Betsy Ross Bridge. "Take it somewhere else," Surgner said of the noise coming from cars blaring music from the trunks across the Delaware River. "They shouldn't be able to do that at that time of night." Surgner often wakes up around 1-2 a.m. from the noise.