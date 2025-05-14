‘Large-scale’ search underway for South Jersey contractor who fell into Big Timber Creek

A “large scale” search is underway for a contractor who fell into a river in South Jersey Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the man lost his footing on an embankment and fell into Big Timber Creek around 1:30 p.m. while he was doing work on a property on Edgewater Avenue in Westville, Gloucester County.

At a Wednesday afternoon news conference, officials said the man has yet to resurface and did not provide information about his identity.

Westville Police Chief Michael Packer said a person at the home saw the contractor in the water and tried to offer him a line to pull him out.

“Unfortunately he wasn’t able to grab it,” Packer said. “The caller called 911 and lost sight of where he was in the water.”

Dive and marine teams from Gloucester, Camden and Cumberland Counties are assisting in search-and-rescue efforts, which are being led by the Westville fire and police departments.

Officials said the swift current and murky conditions are making the search more difficult.

Big Timber Creek is nearly six miles long and flows northwest from Glendora into the Delaware River.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.