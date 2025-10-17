An iconic Jersey Shore water park is closing after 26 years

A popular Wildwood water park is closing, creating the loss of another nostalgic attraction at the Jersey Shore.

Splash Zone water park, located along the boardwalk and Schellenger Avenue, is closing its doors after 26 summers, owner Andy Weiner told Wildwood Video Archive. Weiner and other management could not immediately be reached.

“For a quarter of a century, Splash Zone has been a place where families have come together to laugh, play, and make memories,” Weiner said.

As Weiner looks to the future, he is exploring new development at the water park site, such as “a boutique hotel or luxury condominiums.” The situation echoes that of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, which permanently closed after last summer. Discussions around luxury hotel and townhome development immediately swirled around the former site.

Wildwood’s sprawling boardwalk attraction was equipped with a “surf park” supplying continuous waves, water-spraying jungle gyms, and water slides looping overhead. Wildwood officials could not immediately be reached.

Throughout the years, Splash Zone was often mentioned on lists of must-visit water attractions down the shore.

While Splash Zone is soon to be gone, at least one beloved water park is still servicing the Wildwood boardwalk: Morey’s Piers and Water Parks, open since 1969.