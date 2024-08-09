Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City is closing

It’s the end of an era on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, the locally renowned amusement park, is closing after 94 years — though patrons with tickets still have a few months to hop on the Giant Wheel before the space closes.

In a letter posted to social media, Jay Gillian, the current operator of the facility said he was embarking on a new chapter in his life as the amusement park was “no longer a viable business.”

Advertisement

The note said 6th Street Pizza and Grill would also be shutting its doors.

“It’s been my life, my legacy and family,” he said. “It’s sad to let go.”

Still, he said sustaining the park was no longer possible through “increasingly difficult challenges” he did not elaborate on.

“I have worked with so many talented people, too many to name, and in the end, I was able to work with our kids and see our 13 grandkids take their first rides,” read Gillian’s emotional note, thanking guests past and present and reminiscing on the 47 years he’s spent working on the boardwalk.

He was not immediately available for comment.

Gillian, the Ocean City mayor and only the latest to take the reins of the multi-generation family-run operation, said he first started working at the park when he was 13-years-old. He learned to fix and operate the rides alongside his father and brothers.

Still, the amusement park had run into trouble in recent years, making headlines in 2021 when Gillian defaulted on $8 million in loans, which resulted in the park being briefly put up for auction.

» READ MORE: Shore landmark Gillian’s Wonderland Pier is in foreclosure

The post made on Facebook drew an outpouring of support with many former patrons sharing memories of visits past.

Gillian said the amusement park and 6th Street Pizza will be open through Indian Summer Weekend, which typically is in October. Gillian said he would be ending his multiyear lease and because the property is not his, he can’t speak to its future.

“It’s definitely always sad to hear one of our traditional powerhouses is going out of business,” said Wes Kazmarck, president of the Boardwalk Merchants Association. “An amusement park is an important part of the boardwalk.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.