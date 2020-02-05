One friend, Seamus Taulane (who requested the pronunciation of his first name be spelled out as ‘Shay-mus’) is “good at taking jokes” and stood out above all of his other friends as the perfect candidate for the prank, Hecht said. The Inquirer has blurred out Taulane’s phone number on the flier so as to prevent future Wookie roars on his already overloaded voicemail.