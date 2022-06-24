New Jersey residents looking to obtain a permit to carry a handgun in public will no longer need to show they have a “justified need” as part of the application process, after the most consequential U.S. Supreme Court decision on gun rights in more than a decade.

Responding to the court’s decision, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Friday directing state departments and agencies to determine what steps they can take to prevent gun violence. Possible methods could be controlling how firearms are transported and carried, as well as taking additional steps to protect existing “sensitive spaces” such as schools.

Murphy, who called the Supreme Court decision “a recipe for tragedy,” said he is also working with legislative partners to expand the list of sensitive spaces.

“Because New Jersey has had very strict limits on carrying firearms in public until this opinion, we have very few places where the carrying of firearms is prohibited by law,” said Murphy. “Going forward, this is no longer tenable.”

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York law requiring people to show they had “proper cause” to carry handguns in public for self-defense. New Jersey’s “justifiable need” requirement was similar; Pennsylvania does not have such a rule.