To get those permits, you need to apply through your local police department, or the New Jersey State Police if your area doesn’t have a municipal police department (and you can do it online). The process involves a background check, two references who aren’t relatives, and you have to consent to a search of mental health records. You also have to pay several fees, ($2 for a permit to purchase a handgun and $5 for an FPIC, and $20 for a criminal background check). And if you are a first-time applicant, you will need to be fingerprinted. If you qualify to receive an FPIC or permit to purchase a handgun, it should be issued within 30 days.