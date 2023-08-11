Two tornadoes confirmed in New Jersey

Two tornadoes touched down in Gloucester and Burlington Counties Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, which is expected to have a report with additional details later Friday.

In Burlington County’s Pemberton Township, the local Office of Emergency Management received resident reports of funnel clouds. The office said it recorded no reports of injuries or structural damage.

Craig Augustoni, Pemberton Township’s fire chief and emergency management coordinator, said some trees and fences were damaged in the storm.

“But nothing that prevented anybody from going back into their home,” he said, adding one property owner reported damaged siding.

Emergency Management officials in Gloucester County’s East Greenwich Township were still taking stock of potential damage Friday afternoon.

The Philadelphia region was hit with heavy rain early Thursday afternoon. The showers, however, cleared by dinnertime, just as the city’s annual Dîner en Blanc was set to begin.