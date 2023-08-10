Memorial Hall in Fairmount Park is Philly’s Diner en Blanc secret location

Thousands of people clad head-to-toe in white will soon be heading toward the grounds of Memorial Hall in Fairmount Park. The building, now home to the Please Touch Museum, is the just-announced secret location for the city’s 11th annual Dîner en Blanc.

In past years, attendees of the massive pop-up picnic have taken over Swann Memorial Fountain in Logan Circle, Boathouse Row, and Rittenhouse Square. Organizers expect more than 5,000 participants this year.

The lore is that Dîner en Blanc began organically in a Parisian park in 1988, when a group of friends agreed to wear white so they could spot each other. Since then, the picnic has gone global, inspiring both fury and devotion wherever it touches down. The event is held outdoors, rain or shine, and this year’s dinner is no exception despite the dreary weather.

Attendees must lug their own tables, chairs, tablecloths, cutlery (no plastic), dishware, glassware, and food. Everyone must wear white (”no ivory, no off-white, and no beige,” the website notes) and guests don’t learn the location until moments before dinner begins. This year, tickets were $63.

Dîner en Blanc pays site fees and works with the city to plan in advance. In 2018, for the use of City Hall and Thomas Paine Plaza, the city collected $3,000; the rental fee for Dilworth, which went to the Center City District, was $20,500. Closing city streets costs $50 per block.

Critics say Dîner en Blanc is an event where snobs take over public space and effectively make it private, closing roads and increasing traffic and inconvenience for everyone else. Also, why pay so much when you have to supply everything yourself? Sometimes the critiques are more existential. As one detractor wrote in The Inquirer in 2019: “it’s an empty cavity that rots history and replaces it with vapid, social media-friendly pop-up experiences.”

Fans say it’s a magical experience where strangers come together to create a beautiful, fleeting party for one night a year.

The picnic was sold out this year.