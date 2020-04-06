Saying the job of first responders in fighting the coronavirus is being hampered by having to deal with street violence like the Sunday bloodshed that left seven people shot, three fatally, Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora on Monday issued an 8 p.m. curfew for most residents and businesses in New Jersey’s capital city.
Unless residents are going to a job that Gov. Phil Murphy has deemed essential, they must be inside by 8 p.m. and remain there until 6 a.m. Businesses, including grocery stores, corner stores, and gas stations, must also adhere to the curfew, Gusciora said.
“Our first responders, on top of dealing on the front lines of COVID-19, are now dedicating all possible resources to needless carnage that took place this past weekend," the mayor said. “We cannot allow this violence to continue unabated through our streets and in our homes.”
The mayor’s emergency order took aim at ATV riders, whom he accused of being responsible for some of the violence, and in at least one incident using the banned, off-road vehicles in shootings. As a result, the order states, it will be illegal for anyone to park or publicly possess an off-road vehicle and such ATVs, and the vehicles will be confiscated.
In addition, any gas station that serves gas to these vehicles will be immediately shut down, the order states, while any businesses that remain open past 8 p.m. or cannot not control social distancing and sanitary guidelines will be immediately shut down, the mayor said.
“These reckless acts not only endanger the public welfare and safety of innocent persons living in Trenton, but also can hasten the chances of spreading COVID-19 in our community," he said. “Too many lives are at stake to allow this activity to continue.”
Police said the first shooting incident occurred Sunday shortly after 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park. A large group of people were at the basketball court when several suspects fired into the crowd through an empty lot. As many as 40 shots were fired, and a man was struck in the torso and died shortly afterward. Authorities identified him as Frederick Mason, 20, of Trenton. A second male victim was also struck in the torso and he remains hospitalized.
While detectives were investigating the homicide at MLK Park, another shooting occurred in the 100 block of Hoffman Avenue at 7 p.m., police said. While a large group of people were watching two women fight, a gunman approached a female bystander and shot her in the head. She was transported to the hospital where she died, police said. Authorities identified her as Quamierah Massey, 24, of Trenton.
Then, at 9 p.m., in the 400 block of Garfield Avenue, a vehicle drove down the street and someone inside the vehicle fired numerous rounds at a group of people, police said. One victim was struck in the hand, a second victim was struck in the leg, and a third victim was struck in the head.
The three victims were transported to the hospital, and as the police secured the scene and searched for evidence they located a fourth victim in a backyard. That man, identified as Dabree Brannon, 30, of Trenton, died at the scene, police said.
No arrests had been made in any of the shootings as of Monday, police said.