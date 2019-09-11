A New Jersey man already in trouble for allegedly breaking into one of Taylor Swift’s homes has now been charged with driving “doughnuts" at President Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, N.J., prosecutors said.
Police were called to the Trump National Golf Course twice this month for property damage, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson said in a statement. Police said witnesses saw Richard J. McEwan driving in circles on the greens on two separate days, causing estimated damage of at least $17,000.
McEwan, 26, was arrested in his home in Milford, N.J., on Tuesday and charged with criminal mischief.
After police arrived at the golf course on Sept. 3, an employee reported seeing a person in a Ford sedan driving “doughnuts” near the 11th hole at about 5:30 p.m. On Sept. 8, police responded to a second report at about 3:30 p.m. A witness told officials they saw a blue Ford car with a Rutgers University sticker driving in circles near the 13th hole. The witness gave investigators a partial license plate number, leading police to McEwan.
McEwan has been released pending a future court date. Prosecutors didn’t say if McEwan’s motive for driving on the greens was known.
Days earlier, McEwan was accused of breaking into singer Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home, the Westerly Sun reported. The man took off his shoes “to be polite" before he entered the home on Aug. 30 and searched for the singer. He was charged with breaking and entering and willful trespassing, and was released on $5,000 bond Sept. 3.
Trump’s first visit to his Bedminster golf course this year was for a weekend in July, after his Independence Day event in Washington. The president also dropped by weddings at the golf course later that month and in early August.