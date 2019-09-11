After police arrived at the golf course on Sept. 3, an employee reported seeing a person in a Ford sedan driving “doughnuts” near the 11th hole at about 5:30 p.m. On Sept. 8, police responded to a second report at about 3:30 p.m. A witness told officials they saw a blue Ford car with a Rutgers University sticker driving in circles near the 13th hole. The witness gave investigators a partial license plate number, leading police to McEwan.