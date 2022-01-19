A crash involving a fire department and civilian vehicle at a busy Camden County intersection left two dead Wednesday morning and two others with minor injuries.

The collision took place on Warwick Road and North White Horse Pike, an intersection in the borough of Magnolia, according to Camden County spokesperson Dan Keashen. The initial calls reporting the crash came in shortly before 10 a.m., he said.

The vehicle with firefighters belonged to the Lawnside Fire Department. The type of fire truck and total number of firefighters on board was not immediately known. Two of the firefighters experienced minor injuries, according to Keashen, and were transported to Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

The Crash Response Investigation Team, part of Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.