Fire forces Voorhees mall to close for the weekend

The Voorhees Town Center mall will be closed this weekend after a two-alarm fire caused some property damage inside the shopping complex Friday evening, officials said.

No injuries were reported, the Voorhees Fire Department said.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. and responding firefighters reported heavy smoke inside the center, the fire department said. The mall was evacuated.

The fire was declared under control Friday night. Its cause was under investigation.