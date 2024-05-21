Link copied to clipboard
Fire under Walt Whitman Bridge in New Jersey disrupts morning
By 10:15 a.m. normal traffic patterns has resumed.
A fire on the Gloucester City waterfront left some commuters on the Walt Whitman Bridge in a panic Tuesday morning as plumes of black smoke rose to the lanes they were driving on.
Shortly before 10 a.m. the Delaware River Port Authority posted a travel alert on X, formerly Twitter, warning drivers of delays and reduced speeds. By 10:15 a.m. the agency said normal traffic patterns had resumed.
This is a developing story and will be updated.