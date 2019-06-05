WEST WILDWOOD, N.J. — Embattled Mayor Christopher Fox, who lost his day job as administrator of neighboring Wildwood last month and is facing $24,900 in state ethics violations, dismissed calls for his resignation Wednesday and called the violations against him “a joke.”
Fox said he was appealing the $24,900 in ethics violations, a state record, but assured taxpayers that he would pay the fines himself if they were upheld. He spoke at a crowded and contentious borough commissioner’s meeting attended by about 60 citizens, many of them second homeowners from the Philadelphia suburbs.
“They are violations I think are just ridiculous,” Fox said. “They were brought by a political action committee that are just vicious people. I didn’t commit a crime. I didn’t steal from the borough. They’re like motor vehicle violations.”
He told reporters after the meeting he is also paying for the appeal himself.
Fox, who lives with the borough’s chief of police, Jacqueline Ferentz, who supervises his daughter on the police force, had another family member introduced into the mix Wednesday: his estranged wife, Debbie, who spoke several times on his behalf.
“West Wildwood was and is a beautiful borough," Debbie Fox said. "I refuse to allow the political radical group, whoever you may be, poison our home. I’m happy Chris is able to retire [from his administrator’s job in Wildwood] and spend his time concentrating on the good of this borough.”
But others continued to question his relationship with Ferentz.
“Your paramour is working for us!” said Charles Chepak, who repeatedly called on the mayor to step down.
Ferentz won a $1.7 million jury verdict after she was dismissed by the previous mayor, a sum the borough is paying off in installments and a source of continued frustration to taxpayers, although Fox pointed out taxes are not going up this year.
The town’s insurance company refused to cover the award after the borough, with Fox as mayor, rehired her.
Debbie Fox dismissed any characterization that Ferentz had a conflict in supervising their daughter.
Christopher Fox and Ferentz have denied they are more than housemates, but the ethics violations centered in part on conflicts of interest stemming from their relationship.
“My children do not have a stepmother,” Debbie Fox said. “I am his wife, nobody else.”
Not attending the meeting was Commissioner Cornelius Maxwell, who borough officials submitted his resignation earlier Wednesday, citing personal reasons.
Fox, for his part, insisted his termination from his job in Wildwood was unrelated to the ethics complaints, but rather, happened because “there was politics involved.”
He said he did not believe his wife’s role at the meeting reinforced the perception that the town is run as a family affair, to the detriment of taxpayers.
“I think it’s the greatest thing in the world that anyone would come out to defend me,” he said after the meeting.
But Fox faced more than two hours of relentless questioning about borough operations, the town’s ability to prevent continued legal problems and the appropriateness of his relationship with the town’s police chief.
“You said there was nothing against the law and no ethical issue,” said Helen Rao, whose primary home is in Abington. “How is it if there was no issue, there is a laundry list of a hundred violations that the state of New Jersey submitted?"
Residents repeatedly asked the borough to switch the commissioners public meeting dates and times from Wednesday afternoon and return them to Friday evenings, a long tradition that made it more convenient for second homeowners to attend, but Fox said his daughters play softball during that time.
“You’re putting your personal interests ahead of taxpayers once again,” said Rao, who made the trip from Abington to attend.