I’ve always clung to those traditions, perhaps tighter than I should have. About a decade ago, I interviewed Morey’s Piers co-owner Jack Morey, hoping to persuade him to save my favorite ride, the Golden Nugget, a unique and kitschy indoor/outdoor roller coaster whose time had come. The Nugget was built in 1960 and I’d ridden it at least 100 times in my lifetime. No matter how hard I tried to shake it, the silly sentimentality of it all, I never feel as if I’d “arrived” at the Shore until I was on the Nugget’s roof as a boy, weaving in and out of its Old West mining-town tableau at dusk.