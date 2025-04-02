Wildwood doubles down on teen curfews — and warns parents they could face arrest

As the Jersey Shore gears up for summer 2025, Wildwood is doubling down on efforts to rein in unruly teen behavior.

Following years of late-night gatherings that led to fights, vandalism and underage drinking on boardwalks and beaches, shore towns like Wildwood enacted ordinances aimed at curbing teen activity. Those measures — including curfews, backpack bans, prohibitions on alcohol, and rules against unsanctioned gatherings — will remain in place this summer, officials said.

But this year, enforcement will be “more thorough,” especially after 10 p.m., according to city officials. Wildwood is finalizing agreements with multiple law enforcement agencies to boost the number of officers on overnight patrol.

“Listen, this isn’t a suggestion — it’s the law," Mayor Ernie Troiano said. “We’re not playing games when it comes to the safety of our boardwalk and the families who come here to enjoy themselves. You break the rules, you deal with the consequences. Plain and simple.”

This also means that parents or legal guardians of unaccompanied minors caught violating curfew may also face arrest. Last year, Wildwood charged several parents in connection with incidents involving their children, said Wildwood’s Public Information Officer Lisa Fagan.

“We hope this message leads to fewer incidents, arrests,” Fagan said. “We are reminding everyone of the law now to avoid problems.”

Large groups of teens — sometimes numbering in the hundreds — began gathering late at night during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the years that followed, particularly in Ocean City, Wildwood and Seaside Heights. Those crowds often overwhelmed police presence and disrupted visitors’ vacations.

At the time, business owners and residents felt stuck in a situation where they wanted teens to have a good time, but that teen behavior was coming at a cost of others’ vacations, Harmon Ahluwalia of Ocean City’s Silver Secrets boardwalk jewelry store told The Inquirer in Summer 2023.

“I’m sure there are a lot of kids who just come here for a good time, to have a good experience, but recent events have definitely been leaving a sour taste,” Ahluwalia said. “I hope it’s a win-win situation for everyone because we still want people on the boardwalk. You don’t want these young kids not to be there, then nobody’s going to make money as a business owner.”

Since Wildwood enacted its ordinances and increased enforcement, the city has seen a rise in compliance, officials said.

Need a refresher on each Shore town’s rules? The Inquirer has a guide to each Jersey Shore town’s laws curbing late-night teen behavior.