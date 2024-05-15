Laws for teens at the Jersey Shore: Curfews, backpack bans, and beach closures

While the Jersey Shore is known in some towns as America’s favorite family vacation, its relationship with teenagers has become a bit rocky in recent years.

A trend of large teen gatherings at night on public beaches and boardwalks has prompted many southern New Jersey Shore towns to enact laws aimed at curbing misbehavior, which local police and businesses say stems from these gatherings. Last year, these public parties led to increases in underage drinking, shoplifting, and vandalism throughout the summer, according to local authorities.

In some towns, like Ocean City, thousands of incidents are reported each year, with extreme nights — like last year’s Memorial Day — causing police to issue more than 1,000 curbside warnings in a single weekend. The number of curbside warnings in Ocean City jumped from 13,494 in 2021 to 43,719 in 2022.

“I know people have concerns and don’t want their summer to be ruined, but I will always be cautious when I see a kid passed out on the sidewalk,” said Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian during the announcement of new rules last summer. “This is serious and it’s not just in Ocean City.”

In response, Shore towns have implemented measures such as teen curfews, earlier beach closures, and backpack bans on boardwalks.

Some towns will even fine parents if their children are found breaking these laws, as local officials believe many parents are unaware of their children’s activity at night, said Ocean City Police Chief Jay Prettyman. Last summer, one extreme example required a parent to drive from Connecticut to Ocean City to pick up their teen.

Much of the brunt of the rowdiness was felt by business owners along the boardwalk. “You get overwhelmed with 20 kids coming into your store,” Abraham Romy said last summer. Romy witnessed teens lighting fireworks on the beach and experienced two incidents of shoplifting at his boardwalk apparel shop, Blue Sky, over Memorial Day weekend.

Despite the years of rowdiness, some local officials are optimistic for a turnaround.

“We do have concerns with large groups of juveniles gathering at night, but it has started to slow down in recent years,” North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. “It seemed like from 2020 to 2022, it really exploded and then it’s kind of waned.”

Since curfews and stricter rules were enacted in Ocean City and Wildwood, local officials and business owners said it was a much calmer summer. “Unfortunately, it was something we needed to do to address an issue, and it worked,” Prettyman said. “The beach and boardwalk were much more enjoyable this year than in years past.”

Here are the rules that teenagers and their parents need to know about visiting the Shore this year.

What happens if a teenager is breaking curfew?

Most Shore towns have curfews for those under 18, but some towns are stricter than others.

Generally, if teens are found in public places or businesses after curfew, they risk being stopped by the police.

Teens should receive two warnings from police for being out past curfew. Afterward, police will identify them and bring them in for a “station house adjustment,” where a parent or legal guardian is called to come pick them up. These police interactions do not show up on a criminal record.

Exceptions to the curfew include traveling to and from work, organized events, or recreational activities under adult supervision.

Cape May

In Cape May, there is a teen curfew from midnight to 6 a.m. during the summer.

Wildwood

In Wildwood, there is a teen curfew from midnight to 6 a.m. Parents who allow their child out past curfew risk being fined up to $1,000.

North Wildwood

In North Wildwood, there is a new teen curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the summer. Parents who allow a child out past curfew risk being fined $250 to $1,500.

“I don’t foresee our police officers seeking out people to enforce this ordinance upon. It is really just an enforcement tool for our police officers in the event they’re encountering juveniles drawing unwanted negative intention,” Rosenello said last month.

Stone Harbor

In Stone Harbor, there is a teen curfew from midnight to 6 a.m.

Sea Isle City

In Sea Isle City, there is a teen curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the summer. There’s also a ban on backpacks after 10 p.m.

No one, including adults, is allowed to have bags larger than 8″x6″x8″ on the beaches, boardwalk, and beachside streets between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. during the summer. This doesn’t include medical devices, equipment for journalists, or people engaged in fishing. If police see a person with a bag during restricted hours, they will give two warnings with the ability to remove the bag from restricted areas. Afterward, police can fine adults $25 to $100 and stop kids to call their parents.

Parents can be fined $250 to $1,500 if they let their child break curfew.

Ocean City

In Ocean City, there is a teen curfew and backpack ban, and beaches close earlier. Last year’s rule of closing boardwalk bathrooms at 10 p.m. is no longer in place.

People under 18 cannot be in public places or businesses from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. without a parent or legal guardian. Beaches are closed to the public, not just teens, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. No bags larger than 8″x6″x8″ are allowed on the beaches, boardwalk, and beachside streets from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Police will give two warnings to both adults and kids for violating the backpack ban. After the second warning, police can fine adults $25 to $100 and stop kids to call their parents.

Parents can be fined $250 to $1,500 for allowing a child to break curfew.

Seaside Heights

In Seaside Heights, there is a teen curfew and beaches close earlier.

People under 18 cannot be in public places or businesses from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. without a parent or legal guardian. Beaches are closed to the public from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Parents can be fined up to $1,000 for allowing a child to be out past curfew.