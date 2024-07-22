Skip to content
Man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly decapitating seagull in Wildwood

Franklin Zeigler, 29, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and after further investigation, charged with third-degree animal cruelty, North Wildwood police said.

A man was arrested and charged in Wildwood this month after allegedly decapitating a seagull at a boardwalk amusement park, police said Monday.

Franklin Zeigler, 29, of Cape May, was arrested on July 6 after witnesses told police that he had beheaded a seagull at Morey’s Pier, according to a statement from the North Wildwood Police Department.

When officers responded to the scene, Zeigler was uncooperative and was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, police said.

After a follow-up investigation, Zeigler was also charged with third-degree animal cruelty, police said.