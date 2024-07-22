Man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly decapitating seagull in Wildwood

A man was arrested and charged in Wildwood this month after allegedly decapitating a seagull at a boardwalk amusement park, police said Monday.

Franklin Zeigler, 29, of Cape May, was arrested on July 6 after witnesses told police that he had beheaded a seagull at Morey’s Pier, according to a statement from the North Wildwood Police Department.

When officers responded to the scene, Zeigler was uncooperative and was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, police said.

After a follow-up investigation, Zeigler was also charged with third-degree animal cruelty, police said.