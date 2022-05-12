A woman was found dead in a Maple Shade, N.J., hotel room Wednesday, and police and Burlington County prosecutors are investigating her death as a homicide, prosecutors said.

Maple Shade police officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in a room at the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 in Maple Shade around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, prosecutors said.

They offered no further details about the scene, and are not releasing the woman’s name “until her identity is confirmed and her family has been informed of the crime,” Joel Bewley, the public information officer at the prosecutor’s office, wrote in a news release. No one has been arrested in the case.

Though police are treating the case as a homicide, the county medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death in an autopsy, according to the release.

The office urged anyone with information on the case to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@mapleshadepd.com or tips@co.burlington.nj.us.