A woman climbed into the tiger enclosure at a South Jersey zoo

A rogue zoo goer was caught on video illegally entering the tiger enclosure at a South Jersey zoo.

The incident occurred during regular business hours at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, Cumberland County that houses two 500-pound Bengal tigers named Rishi and Mahesha.

In a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday by the Bridgeton Police Department, an unidentified woman enters the enclosure to “entice” one of the tigers with food. After nearly getting her hand bit, the woman then climbs back over the enclosure’s wooden fence to continue her zoo trip as several onlookers watched.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the incident occurred. Bridgeton police are asking anyone with information about the woman seen in the video to call 856-451-0033 or send an anonymous tip via BPD.TIPS.

Climbing over the zoo’s fences is against city law in Bridgeton, and could result in getting banned from park facilities as well as a fine between $100 and $2,000.