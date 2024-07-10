Philly’s got a new license plate: Can the rest of PA handle it?

Pennsylvania has decided to give our license plates a makeover, and surprise, surprise, it’s causing quite the kerfuffle. You’d think we were changing the state bird or something. Just kidding. They would never abandon the ruffed grouse. The new design, which prominently features the Liberty Bell, is oozing Philly pride. But, as you might expect, the good folks in Pittsburgh — and probably some other parts of our wonderfully diverse state — are not exactly feeling the brotherly love.

One of the most hilariously spot-on reactions from the depths of Reddit: “I like this as much as I like the Phillies Friday night home uniforms.” Ouch.

My car, my choice, I don’t want that Filthadelphia themed crap tainting my car. — It’s Buc’n Prinny (@ItsBucnPrinny) July 9, 2024

Over on X, it’s a goldmine of opinions. One particularly salty user quipped, “My car, my choice, I don’t want that Filthadelphia themed crap tainting my car.” Someone else hilariously suggested, “Can we add ‘Please get out of the left lane’ to all PA plates? Thank you, from NJ drivers.” We can all get behind that, can’t we?

Can we add "Please get out of the left lane" to all PA plates?



Thank you, from NJ drivers. — philly2hoboken (@philly2hoboken) July 9, 2024

Of course, no discussion about PA’s new plates would be complete without the obligatory Pittsburgh vs. Philly showdown. One Redditor captured the sentiment perfectly: “Pittsburgh punching the air rn.” And if you think they’re being dramatic, another user doubled down: “Yinzers not going to like the liberty bell on their license plate lmao.”

Another user on X, clearly a fan of the Steel City, said, “DO IT YOU COWARD,” with a picture of PA plate plastered with: “Pennsylvania: Home of the six-time Super Bowl ChampYinz.” Because when in doubt, just bring up the Steelers.

DO IT YOU COWARD. pic.twitter.com/qcl2TjnATm — Andy Kwiatkowski (@jagoffbrewer) July 9, 2024

There’s a sprinkle of optimism in the mix. One X user cheered, “FINALLY WE HAVE A GOOD LICENSE PLATE,” while another asked the million-dollar question, “Can you make sure the letters don’t peel off like the current ones?” Quality over aesthetics, right?

And for those who are clinging to the past, there’s a touch of nostalgia, with a user lamenting, “How could we give up the Blue & Gold that unites Pennsylvanians and Keystone nickname symbolizing our connection to the US. Too much like these other states as well. Ok first draft. Back to the drawing board.” Another classic: “Can’t beat this one,” with a plate from the late 80s that doned the phrase, “You got a friend in Pennsylvania.”

In the end, whether you’re a fan of the Liberty Bell or you’re lamenting the loss of the blue and yellow, one thing’s for sure: this is the most Philly thing PA could have done. And frankly, we’re here for it. Because if you’re going to slap something on your car, it might as well have a bit of that unmistakable Philly flair. Sorry, Pittsburgh. Better luck next time.