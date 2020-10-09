On “What I Do,” a new song for the sessions, Smither sings, “Fish don’t understand the water / They just do the things they oughta / Birds don’t understand the air/ They don’t even know it’s there/ They don’t have a clue / But just like me they do the things they do.” Obviously a lot of work, skill, and craft went into the creation of these songs, but Smither’s greatest gift might be the way he makes it all seem so effortless and natural.