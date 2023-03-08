A new visitor center at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, right in time for Philly’s spring tourists

A new tourism hub and retail shop will open at the base of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to welcome an inflow of spring tourists looking to explore Philadelphia’s biggest attractions.

The Parkway Outpost was installed between the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps and Rocky statue on Tuesday, and will guide the more-than-2-million annual visitors who scour the city’s landmarks. Following a soft opening on March 24, the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation will plan an official grand opening for the new installation no later than April 1, officials said.

The visitor center was anchored by the Philadelphia Visitor Center, which oversees three other tourism hubs across the city. The Parkway outpost will be the corporation’s fourth visitor center, after the Independence Visitor Center and its outposts at LOVE Park Visitor Center and the temporarily-closed City Hall Visitor Center.

“It’s an opportunity to capture an audience we know is venturing to this area,” said Jennifer Nagle, interim president and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center. “This is a place where you can stop, get directions and we can help you explore the entire city. And for locals that utilize the space of the apron, we’re them for them as well.”

Nagle said the center’s installation was a three-year project born from a partnership between the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Parkway Council, Logan Square Neighborhood Association, and other key stakeholders. The hope, she said, is to draw more tourists to Philly and recover from the financial losses incurred during the pandemic.

The center, which costs $500,000, will provide visitor information, sell tickets to nearby attractions, and help tourists navigate the city’s museums and cultural institutions, from the Parkway to Kelly Drive and the Boathouse Row.

The 600-square-foot space, which was made from recycled cargo containers by local design firm FKB, will also offer Philly-themed merchandise and souvenirs inside a gift shop, according to a press release. There will be retail items from nearly 10 Black and brown-owned small businesses from the region, and Nagle said there are plans to add more over time.

For more information, visit phlvisitorcenter.com.