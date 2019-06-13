The New York Times said goodbye this week to a longstanding newspaper tradition: daily political cartoons.
This decision is the culmination of controversy that started with the April 25 publication of a cartoon with anti-Semitic imagery. The cartoon depicted President Trump, wearing sunglasses and a yarmukle, walking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wearing a Star of David collar, like a dog.
Cartoonists have responded, with many commenting on the uncertain future of political cartoons and a feeling that their voices are being silenced.
With this decision, some cartoonists saw the Times as giving into authoritarian pressures to censor content.
Some cartoonists expressed concern that the Times’ move predicts a humorless, dull future for newspapers.
Ending the publication of political cartoons, some artists suggest, translates into depriving cartoonists of freedom of speech.
Others stressed the importance of cartoonists losing their jobs as a consequence of this decision.