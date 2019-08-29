In recent years, reports on the state of newspapers in rural America have read like a bad diagnosis at the doctor’s office, or in many cases, a eulogy. The turning-away from print products, kicked into hyperdrive by the ever-present bark of “fake news” from masses who’ve tried to make “journalist” a dirty word, has whittled away at readership and staffing. In Youngstown, Ohio, the Vindicator was slated to close until a recent deal was struck to keep it publishing as an edition of a nearby daily. Close to home, the Reading Eagle warned employees of deep job cuts this year after it was purchased by a media group.