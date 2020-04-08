The Newtown Athletic Club, closed by Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order, has lent the county a 25,000-square-foot building to use as a temporary medical facility. An indoor training area for baseball and soccer teams will soon have the capacity to hold 80to100 patients, including people who have tested positive for the virus and those with other ailments that need additional treatment before they can be sent home, according to Scott Forster, director of the county’s Emergency Services department.