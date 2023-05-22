Start making your summer 2024 plans, One Direction fans. Niall Horan is coming to the Mann Center next June.

The summer concert schedule at the Mann Center is starting to take shape.

The summer of 2024, that is.

Niall Horan, the Irish singer who came to fame with super-popular boy band One Direction — who have been split up since 2015 — will release his third solo album, The Show, on June 9 of this year.

And as part of the promotional blitz accompanying that album (he performed the album’s most recent single, “Meltdown” on The Voice last week), Horan announced a concert tour that will eventually make it to the U.S. and Philadelphia.

Advertisement

That’s right: Horan is taking The Show on the road. But he’s also taking his time doing so.

The singer — whose post-One direction solo career lags considerably behind that of ex-bandmate Harry Styles but has generally outpaced that of Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne — isn’t even starting his tour, which kicks off in Belfast in Northern Ireland, until next February.

So Philadelphia-area Directioners — that’s one One Direction fans are called, in case you’re completely clueless or haven’t read Kaitlyn Tiffany’s excellent book of pop cultural analysis, Everything I Need I Get From You: How Fangirls Created the Internet As We Know It — will have to be patient.

Horan’s The Show Live On Tour 2024 will arrive at the Mann in Fairmount Park on June 11, 2024. If scheduling holds to form, that means it will happen the weekend after next year’s Roots Picnic, which regularly takes place the first weekend of June at the Mann. It is, in fact, coming up next weekend.

A presale available to some Citi credit card holders begins May 30 at 10 a.m. and the general on sale date is Friday June 2 at 10 a.m. at niallhoran.com.

That’s this June, not next June.