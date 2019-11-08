About 20 educators will be selected for the Amistad journey program to visit sites next summer, said Ed Richardson, NJEA Executive Director. In the first year, teachers will probably visit slave sites in the U.S., such as Jamestown, Va., Charleston, S.C., and New Orleans and later include a trip to Ghana where Africans walked through the infamous “door of no return” at Cape Coast castle into slave ships, never to return home.