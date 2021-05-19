A 43-year-old Camden County woman awaiting trial in the death of her 17-month-old son has been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot, authorities said Wednesday.

Heather Reynolds, of Sicklerville, and Jeffrey Callahan, 44, of Clayton, whom prosecutors described as her boyfriend, have been charged with one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a news release.

Reynolds was initially charged with first-degree murder and related offenses for the 2018 death of her son, Axel Reynolds. During the investigation of that case, detectives uncovered evidence that Reynolds and Callahan had conspired to have another person killed, Mayer and Harkins said. They did not identify the intended target or provide other details.

Prosecutors have alleged that Reynolds killed her son because she felt he was getting in the way of an extramarital affair she was having.

Reynolds allegedly suffocated her son by holding a cleaning wipe over his nose and mouth. Her attorney argued at a court hearing in 2019 that she had nothing to do with the boy’s death.

Callahan was arrested Tuesday and was being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.