A former teacher at Camden Catholic High School pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child in a case involving an underage student and was sentenced Friday to four years in state prison, said Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer.

Bridget Sipera, 37, of Cherry Hill, must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, and she must forfeit her teaching license and credentials and have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family, Mayer said in a news release.

Sipera was charged last August after an investigation revealed repeated sexual assaults of a student that began in January 2019 when the student was 17 years old and continued through March 2020, Mayer said.

The Rev. Joseph Capella, rector at the high school, said in a statement Friday evening: “Today, a former Camden Catholic teacher and coach was sentenced for her despicable and illegal actions with a former student. We acknowledge the hurt that her actions have caused, not only to the involved party, but to the wider group of students and student-athletes who have been affected.”

Capella added, “Camden Catholic follows the diocesan policies for the safety of children, and all of our staff and volunteers have up to date criminal background checks and attend VIRTUS training for child safety and protection. Should our students need any support during this time, our Guidance Office and Office of Campus Ministry are available at school to assist students as they express their feelings.”