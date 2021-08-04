A guard has been charged with aggravated assault for an attack by his security dog on a patron at a popular South Jersey restaurant and nightclub, acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman announced Wednesday.

Steven T. Rudy, 33, of Virginia, was charged Wednesday in connection with the July 29 incident at the Adelphia Restaurant in Deptford, the prosecutor said. Details on his whereabouts were not immediately available.

The victim, Khalif Hunter, 26, of Burlington City, who is Black, said he was pinned to the ground with a knee in his abdomen by a white guard who commanded a trained security dog to bite him repeatedly.

While authorities said the incident was under investigation, civil rights leaders and protesters demonstrated in front of the restaurant and pressured prosecutors to file charges.

Hoffman said authorities found probable cause to issue a criminal complaint against Rudy and the investigation is ongoing. She did not disclose the name of the private security firm, which the restaurant has terminated according to its attorney Joseph P. Grimes. Rudy could not immediately be reached for comment.

“It has been absolutely necessary and appropriate to undertake this investigation at a time when the use of force, and circumstances under which force is deployed, is a topic of extensive public discussion and concern,” Hoffman said in the statement. “The patience of our local communities and stakeholders has been of great benefit as we’ve been conducting our investigation.”

In a statement, the Gloucester County Chapter of the NAACP, welcomed the charges. The group argued that they were warranted because of the use of force captured on video that went viral.

“We strongly condemn the egregious and unnecessary course of action the guard took against Mr. Khalif Hunter,” NAACP president Loretta Winters said. “The injuries suffered by this young man are disconcerting.”

The attack occurred in the parking lot during a scuffle between Hunter and the then-unidentified security officer around 1 a.m. last Thursday about Hunter’s baseball cap. In an apparent partial video of the episode, Hunter is seen walking away and is heard calling the officer a racist.

Hunter said the guard pinned him to the ground with a knee in his abdomen and commanded a trained security dog to bite him repeatedly. Hunter grabbed at the dog’s leash to defend himself.

According to Hunter, the guard issued the dog an order — “Live bite!” — several times as Hunter was already prone and not moving. That was not captured on the video. Hunter said he was bitten three times on the lower right calf and once on the inner right thigh.

Protesters have been demonstrating almost daily in front of the restaurant on Clements Bridge Road across from the Deptford Mall. They set up signs that read “Honk if Black Lives Matter” and raised clenched fists when motorists honked their horns.

Hunter, who works for Aveanna Healthcare in Trevose scheduling and opening home health-care cases, has said the assault would have a lingering effect on him. His attorney Simon Haileab, of Wapner Newman, did not respond to a message.

In 2017, the NAACP condemned another episode at Adelphia involving a costume at a Halloween party that included a noose, a symbol of intimidation to Black Americans, that wound up in a photograph that went viral on social media. It led to a resolution between civil rights officials and the restaurant.

This is a developing story.