The mayor of Mount Laurel Township and a New Jersey Assemblywoman said Monday that they had been threatened by the man accused of harassing his Black neighbors.

The latest allegations come as the Mount Laurel Township Council is scheduled to hold its first meeting since Edward Cagney Mathews was charged in a bias case that captured national attention.

Mayor Stephen Steglik said the meeting would likely be “uncomfortable,” but said residents would have a chance to express their concerns. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the municipal building on Mount Laurel Road.

Steglik disclosed that he was threatened by resident Edward Cagney Mathews, about a week before the incident with a Black resident went viral. Steglik said Mathews left a message at the township office demanding to see him.

“I perceived it as a threat,” Steglik said in an interview Monday.

The incident is under investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office as well as other complaints by residents against Mathews, Steglik said. Investigators are also reviewing how local police handled events that led to Mathews’ arrest on July 5.

“I’m really glad that everything is being looked at” Steglik said.

State Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, (D., Burlington), said Mathews began contacting her Cinnaminson office last year when she was planning a legislative hearing about homeowners’ associations. Mathews became frustrated when the hearing was postponed because of COVID-19, she said.

Murphy said e-mails from Mathews escalated over the past month. Mathews warned her that “he knew where she lived,” she said. She said she notified police when Mathews informed her that: “It’s time that we meet in person or he was going to come and see me.”

“I took it seriously,” said Murphy, adding that she spent $2,000 to install security cameras at her Mount Laurel home.

Mathews, 45, was arrested last week following a boisterous protest in front of his home in the Essex Place development in the Larchmont section of Mount Laurel. In the altercation with resident Etchu Brandon Tambe, Mathews spewed racial hatred and dared people to `come see me’ and dozens showed up.

Mathews has been charged with a host of charges, including bias intimidation, harassment, trespassing, stalking, and drug and weapons possession. He remains in the county jail in Mount Holly pending a virtual detention hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Superior Court Judge Terrence Cook could order that Mathews remain in custody, pending trial, or that he find another place to live.

He told The Inquirer that his conduct stemmed from a long-running housing dispute involving the homeowners’ association. Mathews also said he had been drunk. He moved to the neighborhood in 2019.

The association’s attorney said Mathews had a beef with three Black residents who served on the association’s board, and often would use racial slurs in confrontations. The association found Mathews guilty of unbecoming conduct and barred him from running from the board.

In the video captured outside the home of LeRon Brown, the association’s president, Mathews can be seen in an altercation with Tambe. Mathews chest-bumped Tambe and spit at him, trying to provoke him, police said.

Tambe, 25, an airman in the U.S. Air Force, refused to push back against Mathews. His wife, Marilyn, recorded the incident and the video exploded on social media.

In another incident July 2, another association board member, Verlyn Gibbons, who is also Black, told police Mathews was harassing her, standing in front of her door using profanity, racial slurs and making lewd gestures. She also accused Mathews of vandalizing her car.

