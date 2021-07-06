A South Jersey man accused of harassing his Black neighbors in a racist rant that went viral remained in jail Tuesday and prosecutors plan to keep him in custody.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina released documents outlining the chilling details in the charges against Edward Cagney Mathews, who was arrested at his Mount Laurel home Monday night.

Mathews, 45, in custody at the county jail in Mount Holly, faces a hearing in Superior Court Tuesday, Coffina said. Prosecutors plan to ask a judge to hold Matthews without bail and he will likely be held pending a detention hearing on Friday, he said.

“It is difficult to overstate how vile and despicable the conduct by this defendant towards his neighbors was on Friday night,” Coffina said in a statement. “No one should ever have to deal with such hatred thrown in their face anywhere, but especially on their own doorstep,”

Mathews spewed hatred to at least three Black neighbors, using racial slurs and calling them “monkeys” in confrontations that escalated on Friday, according to probable cause statements. He allegedly approached the front door of one victim in a threatening manner and said he wanted to “run” Blacks out of the townhouse development, the documents say.

While verbally attacking a neighbor, Mathews challenged his targets “to come see me” and gave out his address in the 3600 block of Gramercy Way. A video of the incident went viral and hundreds showed up Monday, chanting his name and calling for his arrest.

In an interview with The Inquirer, Mathews apologized and said his conduct stemmed from a long-running housing dispute involving the homeowners’ association. Mathews also said he was drunk.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting an encounter like that and certainly wasn’t expecting to disrespect anybody,” Mathews said. “Let me be clear: That is no excuse for what I said, but I lost my temper.”

Matthews was escorted by police from the two-story house in handcuffs to a cruiser. The crowd cheered and pelted Mathews and police with plastic water bottles and pepper spray. Mathews was charged with bias intimidation and trespassing.

Coffina said authorities are seeking information on other possible incidents involving Mathews. They also are trying to identify protesters who hurled the debris, he said.

Information can be submitted to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.burlington.nj.us, to the Mount Laurel Police Department at tips@mountlaurelpd.org, or by calling the Mount Laurel Police Department’s Confidential Tip Line at 856-234-1414, extension 1599.