Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed into law a measure to change the title of county freeholder to commissioner, erasing a relic of the era when it was legal for Black people to be enslaved in the United States.
New Jersey is the only state that still uses the odd, centuries old chosen freeholder for county elected officials that are called commissioners in most states. Many Blacks and women have labeled the old term offensive.
“We have an obligation to ensure that governance in New Jersey is inclusive and representative of the tremendous diversity of our great state,” Murphy said in a statement. “Amid a national reckoning to reexamine vestiges rooted in structural racism, this action will eliminate the use of the term ‘Freeholder’ in county government — a title that is an outgrowth of a time when people of color and women were excluded from public office.”
Murphy signed the bill during a ceremony with the state’s 19 Black freeholders. The legislation gives county governments until Jan. 1 to stop using the term to describe their top elected officeholders.
Lawmakers have said they were prompted to sponsor the bill, in part, by the civil rights movement sparked by the slaying of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.
The freeholder title is derived from an old English word referring to “free land owners” at a time when only white men could own property. The property could have included enslaved people.
When the term was first used there in the 1500s, only white males who owned land and were free from debt were eligible to hold elected office. Black people and women could not own property, thus barring them.
Voters in each of New Jersey’s 21 county elect freeholders; typically five to seven members who serve three-year terms. They manage taxpayer-funded budgets, oversee property, parks, jails, roadways, and govern county affairs.
Some counties, including Burlington, have already stopped using “chosen freeholder.” The legislation requires counties to update their letterheads, stationery, websites and other documents within a year, but not if replacing them would cost county taxpayer funds.
